358 outlaws held, looted items worth Rs53.79m recovered

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 358 outlaws during the last 15 days including 18 dacoits and 108 absconders, besides recovering looted items worth Rs53.791 million from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Najeebur Rehman Bugvi directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. Following his directions, renewed efforts were made and police achieved remarkable success.

Owing to these efforts, eight dacoity/robbery cases were traced and 18 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs1 million from them. Police have also nabbed 24 culprits in 14 cases of street crimes and theft and recovered looted items worth Rs23.788 million.

Likewise, the police initiated crackdown against those involved in drug pushing activities. Police nabbed 60 drug pushers and recovered 14.077kg hashish, 1.12kg heroin and 2,557 wine bottles from them.

Furthermore, eighteen persons were held for their involvement in car lifting, tampering of vehicles and motorcycle theft, and recovered car and motorcycles worth Rs24.17 million from them.

Police also recovered 97 bikes during the current week, worth over Rs4.8 million, which were found stolen from various areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of Punjab.

Moreover, investigations in 237 cases were completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. Police also arrested 54 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered three Kalashnikovs, 51 pistols and 416 rounds from them while legal action was taken against 204 beggars.

In total, 29 search operations were conducted in various areas of the city and 71 suspects were also held beside recovering weapons and ammunition from them.

Two blind murders cases were traced and four persons involved in these cases were nabbed during the reporting period. Cases have been registered against these accused at various police stations.

SSP Najeebur Rehman Bugvi has said that such elements would not be tolerated anywhere and appealed to the citizens to inform social media cell of Islamabad police in case of any such activities around them. He added that activities of criminal elements would not be tolerated and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.