2 polio workers killed, 3 abducted in Mohmand

Two polio workers were killed and three others were abducted by unidentified attackers in Safi tehsil of Mohmand Agency, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

According to officials, the six-member polio team came under heavy firing when they were administering polio drops to children in the area.

The incident came to the knowledge of local authorities after two workers of the team escaped from the attack and reached Ghalani, the headquarters of Mohmand Agency.

Attacks on polio teams across Pakistan had been a common occurrence. The trend saw a decline after the National Action Plan was implemented in the country.