15 gamblers held with cash, other valuables

KARACHI: The police arrested 15 gamblers, recovered cash and other valuables during a raid on a gambling den here on Sunday.

Clifton SP Tauqeer Naeem said that the police raided a bungalow in Khayaban-e-Badban, Karachi on a tip-off during which 15 gamblers, including an employee of a private TV channel identified as Faraz, gambling on PSL matches were arrested.

The police recovered hundreds of thousands of rupees in cash, laptops, 39 mobile phones and other gambling material from the possession of the detainees.

The police confiscated the recovered items and the detainees were being interrogated after registering cases against them.