Zayn Malik gets a rose tattoo on his head following split with Gigi Hadid

LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik has got a new huge tattoo of a rose on the back of his head following his break-up with model Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction member took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to his collection of body inks.

In the photograph, Malik is looking away from the camera while showing off his new body art, a massive drawing of a rose on the back of his head. The stem of the rose extends from the back of his skull to his neck.

He also shared an image of him getting the new inking at a tattoo parlour.

“Neck yat,” he captioned it.

Malik already has a lot of tattoos, including one of Gigi’s eyes on his chest. However, it is not yet known what he’ll do to cover the design.

He’s already had to have one design covered up, a cartoon-like image of his ex-fiancée, Little Mix star Perrie Edwards, that was on his upper arm.

Zayn and Gigi announced the end of their relationship earlier this week.

After news of the break-up was leaked, Zayn took to Twitter to let fans know what was going on, and that he was unhappy he didn’t get to break the news himself.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all,” he wrote.

Gigi later released her own statement, saying: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

The couple were together for 28 months.