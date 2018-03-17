Victoria Secret’s model quits dieting and ‘doesn’t care about it’

LONDON: Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm has announced that she has stopped dieting and obsessing over her weight in order to make peace with her body.

“In August this year I made myself a promise, it was time to make peace with my body, “she wrote in a blog post. Malcolm went on to explain how she deleted a series of gym selfies from her Instagram account, which she’d previously have used as markers of ‘progress’.

Supporting her decision, a follower commented on her Instagram post, “Your honesty and openness about this issue is something to be admired.”

Another fan said, “Incredible! This is the kind of example we should be setting for young girls and models.”

After 12 years of restricting her food and working out intensely in a bid to ‘tone up’ for the sake of her career, the blonde beauty revealed that she has finally stopped allowing guilt to exist.

According to The Independent, she has now rethought her entire approach to diet and exercise. Malcolm revealed how she has started taking a more relaxed approach to her fitness regime adding that she doesn’t want to waste any more time worrying about her already-slim figure.

“I wish I had discovered it sooner – but it’s better late than never. I have gained weight and I don’t care about it. My life is so much more than my jean size.” wrote the model. She further said, “I am setting myself free slowly.”

In the Instagram post, she also recalled that, “I cried myself to sleep that night, I was so terrified at going back to NYC “fat” and having to face my clients and agency. Ridiculous.”