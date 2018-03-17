Verdict reserved on bail plea of suspects in Nawaz shoe hurling incident

LAHORE: A local court on Saturday reserved its verdict on an application of the main suspect who hurled a shoe at former premier Nawaz Sharif and his accomplices, seeking their release on bail.

The court reserved the decision after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence sides.

The suspects’ lawyer said that his clients had no affiliation with any political party, and thus requested it to order their release on bail.

A state counsel opposed the request saying that the court lacked authority to hear the case since Section-7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act had been incorporated in the FIR, which required an anti-terrorism court to entertain the case.

On March 11, a man hurled a shoe at Nawaz Sharif at an event at Jamia Naeemia seminary as he took to the podium to deliver a speech.

The prime accused, Munawwar Hussain, and his friends Muhammad Sajid and Abdul Ghafoor were arrested following the incident.

A case against the three was lodged under Section-16 (Dissemination of rumours) of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance and Section-355 (Assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.