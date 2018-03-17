Strings releases first single ‘Sajni’ to mark band’s 30 years

LAHORE: Ever since Pakistan’s renowned pop band Strings announced that they will be celebrating their 30 years in the industry with releasing eight new singles, fans went into a frenzy and couldn’t wait for them.

And now the band has dropped its first single titled Sajni and it has all the feels of an iconic Strings song.

The music video channels a “retro vibe amidst bursts of colour and quirky moments.” It opens with Faisal Kapadia walking into the office of Dr Bilal Maqsood, who is presumably a psychologist. When the Dr asks “Mr Kapadia” how he is feeling today, Kapadia closes his eyes and launches into action.

After the song concludes, Bilal asks Faisal again how he feels and with a smile on his face, Faisal responds, “I feel great” and honestly that is exactly how we feel after listening to the song.

Watch Strings new music video here: