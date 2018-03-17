Sindh CM orders to complete preparations for PSL final in Karachi by March 22

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah ordered the district administration and local authorities to complete all preparations for the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Karachi by March 22.

With only a week left in the final game of PSL on March 25, the arrangements are still underway. The Sindh CM reviewed the overall preparations, including the renovation of Karachi’s National Stadium and security plan.

Shah was briefed by the Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja about their ‘foolproof security arrangements’ for the final that have undergone rehearsals.

Chairing a meeting on Friday, Shah directed the authorities to help set up food stalls in the stadium during the game. He directed to take effective steps to regulate a shuttle service and designate parking areas.

When the chief minister was proposed to ban mobile phones inside the cricket stadium, he rejected it, arguing “let the people enjoy”.

He was briefed that all garbage had been lifted from the area surrounding the stadium to ensure cleanliness. It was added that the city would be illuminated by special lights during the big day.

A couple of days ago, Shah had paid a surprise visit to the National Stadium with Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.