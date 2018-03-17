Shehbaz’s election as PML-N chief acknowledgement of his hard work: Yao Jin

LAHORE: Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan H E Yao Jing on Saturday congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for being elected as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said that it was an acknowledgement of Shehbaz’s capabilities and untiring hard work.

Matters of mutual interest, the promotion of Pakistan-China relationships, development on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and the expansion of ties between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese envoy said the relationship between the PML-N and the Communist Party of China was improving and he hoped that it would further improve in the future under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif.

Inviting CM Shehbaz to the conference of the international political parties in China, the ambassador said Shehbaz’s participation would be an honour for the leadership of China.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief minister said the PML-N and the Communist Party of China were traditional friendly parties.

“China is a trusted friend of Pakistan and the leadership of China has proved its love for Pakistan through the CPEC that is a game changer for the region,” said Shehbaz and added the friendship between Pakistan and China was something the country was proud of.

He also said nothing was parallel to the Pakistan-China friendship and the people of Pakistan could not ignore China’s exemplary friendship.

CM Shehbaz also thanked the leadership of China for their best wishes over his election as the head of the PML-N.

Chinese General Long Ding Bin, senior leader of the PML-N Khwaja Ahmed Hassan and other concerned officials were also present during the meeting.