Sharjeel criticises ‘sympathetic attitude’ towards Sharifs in corruption cases

KARACHI: Former Provincial Minister of Sindh for Information and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon on Saturday criticised the “sympathetic attitude” of authorities towards Sharif family in corruption cases.

While talking to media outside an accountability court in Karachi, Memon said that names of Sharif family will not be put on Exit Control List (ECL) because of double standards of justice in the country.

“Treatment of authorities with Punjab-based politicians is different with politicians from other provinces,” Sharjeel said without mentioning any name, adding these politicians facing trial in corruption cases aren’t even arrested.

Earlier, the accountability court adjourned the hearing against Sharjeel Memon and 11 other accused until 11 am today due to the absence of prosecution witness.

On last hearing, on February 15, the court indicted all accused including Memon in corruption cases.

Memon was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on October 23, after Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his bail in the Rs 5.76 billion corruption case regarding the award of government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ while abusing his power as the provincial minister.