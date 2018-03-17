Senate chairman invites Baloch separatists to rejoin national mainstream

Sanjrani calls on Zardari at Bilawal House

The new Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, in a goodwill gesture on Saturday, invited all Baloch separatists to become a part of the mainstream society.

He called upon separatist forces to join the national mainstream and pledged to provide them jobs to ensure their assimilation in the society.

He said this while talking to reporters outside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where he went to pay respects to the founder of Pakistan. “The selection of an independent candidate as Senate chairman is the right move towards national unity,” he told reporters.

Commenting on the fate of the Senate opposition leader seat, Sanjrani said that the candidate with the most support would become the opposition leader. “The election for the leader of the opposition would happen once all political parties submit their replies, and the election would be held after seven days,” he added.

The Senate chairman thanked Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for supporting him. He also said, “Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can say whatever he likes because we respect him as an elder.”

In reference to Balochistan, Sanjrani said that the law and order situation in the province had improved to a great extent.

Later, Sanjrani called on the former president of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House.

PPP’s candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Jan Jamali, Senator Khoda Babar and others were present.

Zardari congratulated him on his election as the chairman and assured him that the PPP will always remain at the forefront in Balochistan people’s quest for development under a democratic system. He said that resolution of all issues faced by the province lies in the strengthening of democracy and ensuring democratic rights of the people.