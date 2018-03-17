Seminar conducted on safety of Chinese nationals in Islamabad

BY BILAL SABRI

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the security situation in the country and threats to Chinese nationals in Islamabad, a security seminar was held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) by Industrial Area Police in collaboration with Chinese Student Council and representatives of the university security of NUML and IIU.

Representatives from Chinese embassy, Chinese councilor of cultural exchange, director of security at Chinese embassy, representative of Chinese Overseas Association, president of Chinese student council, Industrial Area SDPO along with Sabzi Mandi SHO and focal person for Chinese security in Industrial Area, and a large number of Chinese students studying at different institutions of Islamabad attended the seminar.

The Chinese students were apprised about the background of arranging the security seminar and guidelines to be followed while staying whether on the university campus or outside in private accommodation. They were also sensitised about the steps to be taken for personal safety and what Islamabad Police was doing to keep them safe.

Representatives from Chinese embassy also addressed the Chinese students and asked them to cooperate with Islamabad Police, and were thankful and appreciated the efforts to give such importance to the security of Chinese nationals.