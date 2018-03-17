School funded by Malala Education Fund begins operations in Shangla

PESHAWAR: The school constructed by Nobel prize money donated by recipient Malala Yousufzai, in Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has opened its doors to students and begun operations in the valley.

The Khpal Kor Model School was established, with financial support from Malala Education Fund in Bar Kana, Shahpur area of far-flung district Shangla. Bar Kana is the ancestral village of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai who survived a deadly terrorist attack on October 9, 2012.

According to Khpal Kor Foundation Director Muhammad Ali, the Shangla campus at Bar Kana was completed with the help of a financial grant of Rs20.5 million from Malala Education Foundation in a period of 14 months. It will be the first ever educational institution of this kind for girls in the region.

He said that so far, classes from nursery to sixth class have commenced, whereas, in future, the school would offer educational facilities to students up to degree classes. The Khpal Kor Foundation is running educational institutes throughout Swat for terror and poverty struck children.

Muhammad Ali said that there will be free education for 60 per cent students whereas 40 per cent would pay for it.

The free education facilities will be provided to orphans, disabled and poor girls from all over the district. He added that besides schooling, students will also enjoy hostel facilities on the campus.

Known educationist Syed Muhammad Sajid Shah has assumed the responsibility of serving the Khpal Kor Model School and College as its principal.

Sajid Shah had served the education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various capacities and had also worked on USAID funded projects throughout the country. He has also attended a number of international conferences and seminars on education.

The formal inauguration of the school will commence in the coming few days.

So far, 190 girls from different villages have been admitted in primary classes whereas parents from all over Shangla are approaching the school management for the purpose.