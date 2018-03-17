SC orders removal of political leaders’ pictures from govt ads

–CJP seeks report from ANF, FIA over misplacement of baggage at airports

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to remove pictures of political leaders from government government-owned signboards and panaflex by April 3, 2018.

While hearing a suo moto notice pertaining to the hanging of political banners and advertisements, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said that information of all the signboards which feature pictures of politicians be presented in court. “Newspapers and televisions already run so many advertisements with pictures of politicians, there are even political figures in the government’s posters at polling stations,” he observed.

“Whether images are of previous politicians or current ones, they will not be featured on governmental advertisements,” the CJP said, adding: “All such advertisements need to be removed and their cost value be returned to the national exchequer.”

The court further said that henceforth, no politicians will be featured on such platforms as the “national treasury won’t pay for their pictures to be displayed anymore.

The court ordered the chief secretary to present the process of execution by April 4, saying that all details of all advertisements and money be submitted under oath. Upon which, the chief secretary replied that the report will be submitted by the deadline.

The chief justice ordered to refund government funds incurred on such practices and observed that in future no picture of any political leader be displayed in government advertisement.

Separately, hearing another case related to misplacement of baggage of passengers pertaining to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights, the chief justice sought a report from Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard.

The court ordered the institutions concerned to submit their recommendations within ten days to resolve the issue of misplacement of baggage of passengers at the airports.