SC forms new medical board for Sharjeel Memon’s inspection

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday formed a new medical board, comprising Neurosurgeon Asif Basheer from Punjab and others prominent doctors of military hospitals, to examine the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharjeel Memon who has been facing a trial in Rs 5.76 billion corruption case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo moto case regarding shifting of Memon from the central jail to a hospital for treatment.

During the hearing, the CJP asked the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali about the duration of Memon’s stay at the hospital besides asking her about the number of rooms and separate parking reserved for him.

To which, Dr Seemi replied that Memon had spent eight weeks in her hospital and two rooms were reserved for him, adding there was no separate parking for the PPP leader. She said that the medical board had been formed on the trial court’s directives.

The CJP came down hard on Dr Seemi and directed her not to become a ‘party’ in the case by “distorting the facts”. “We have respect for you but here you are becoming a party. We have all reports what was happening. Memon had spent three months in the hospital,” the CJP stated.

Forming a new medical board, the apex court tasked it to medically examine Memon and submit the report before it within 15 days.