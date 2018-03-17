Punjab govt suspends Ahad Cheema as thermal power plant CEO

The Punjab government on Friday suspended former Lahore Development Authority director general (DG) Ahad Cheema as thermal power plant chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three months.

The suspension of the ex-LDA chief came weeks after he was nabbed in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal by the National Accountancy Bureau (NAB) in February.

It is pertinent to mention here that Cheema, a Grade-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, was arrested in the ongoing investigation into the irregularities in the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) for awarding a contract for the Aashiana-e-Iqbal housing project.

The Punjab CM had also appeared before NAB in the same housing project case. The NAB chief had accused the Punjab government of non-cooperation in several inquiries initiated by the anti-graft body, an allegation denied by the provincial administration.