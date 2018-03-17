PM Abbasi, Pence talk to find negotiated settlement of Afghan conflict

PM Abbasi also meets US Congressman Ted Yoho, chairperson of the House Committee on Asia and Pacific, and its ranking Democrat, Congressman Sherman

The two lawmakers convey their concern about blasphemy cases against Christians in Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US Vice President Michael Pence on Friday had an unscheduled meeting in Washington and both talked about finding a negotiated settlement of the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan.

The meeting was held on request of Pakistan, the sources said.

The sources added that 30-minute, one-on-one meeting held at vice president’s residence at the US Naval Observatory, close to Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

No US-Pakistani official accompanied the two leaders at the meeting except Michael Cutrone, special adviser to Vice President Pence for South Asian Affairs, as a note-taker.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their point of view on Afghanistan. PM Abbasi assured the vice president of Pakistan’s “sincere commitments” to efforts for Afghan peace and stability while mentioning “Pakistan’s success” in the war against terrorism, the source stated.

“The premier assured Pence that no other country wants a peaceful Afghanistan more than Pakistan does, as it will be the direct beneficiary of this stability,” the sources said.

As per the diplomatic observers, this meeting between the two leaders was the continuation of their talks held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2017.

In last year’s meeting, Abbasi-Pence agreed to remain engaged and carry-forward the ties that had been on a downward trajectory since the announcement of US policy for South Asia and Afghanistan in August 2017.

The sources in Washington said that this meeting with the US vice president was held after Pakistan felt that the last meeting made a positive impact on the bilateral relationships.

Other sources noted that recent “positive remarks” by US military and civil officials also encouraged Pakistan to seek a meeting. The statements of US officials have started to change, acknowledging Pakistan’s “few positive steps” for peace in Afghanistan,” said a non-diplomatic source, adding that channels are more open now than before.

Prime Minister Abbasi also met US Congressman Ted Yoho, chairperson of the House Committee on Asia and Pacific, and its ranking Democrat, Congressman Sherman.

Both lawmakers focused on the current situation in Afghanistan but they also expressed their concerns over increasing Chinese influence in Pakistan, the sources said.

During the meeting, the two lawmakers conveyed their concern about blasphemy cases against Christians in Pakistan, the sources stated.