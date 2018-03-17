Naval chief calls on senior Saudi navy official

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday met with Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Western Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani, a Pakistan Navy (PN) statement said.

Abbasi is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. The naval chief also visited RSNF ships and shore-based establishments.

Matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed during the meeting with Johani, while both parties also acknowledged the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association between PN and RSNF.

The naval chief also visited RSNF establishment in Makkah and was briefed by the commander of the ship. “It is expected that the recent visit of the naval chief would enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general, and navies in particular,” said the PN statement.