Mehreen Syed: the powerhouse behind the million-dollar smile

To the world, Mehreen Syed is model extraordinaire, dominating catwalks as well as billboards but to more than hundreds of girls, she is their mentor, their guiding force and the light leading them through the tunnel. It is surprising how not many people know of Mehreen and her philanthropic ventures but this is probably because she has chosen to remain low and humble and has only just recently opened up about this in this exclusive interview with Pakistan Today.

Being a makeup fanatic, I had a fair idea about the International Fashion Academy Pakistan (IFAP) founded by Mehreen back in 2011. However, my knowledge about this institute nestled in the heart of Lahore, a little off Ferozpur Road was pretty much limited and I was under the impression that it offered makeup courses and programs to those who were interested. While this is definitely the case, the institute has so much more to offer. For starters it is Pakistan’s first independent fashion and makeup academy and has churned thousands of graduates which include women, men as well as transgenders. Several renowned faces which include the likes of Rubab Ali, Sonya Hussayn and Anam Malik all have been mentored by Mehreen. Other graduates of the academy, especially makeup artists have lucrative careers in the makeup industry with some even owning their own businesses.

Secondly, the academy boasts state of the art equipment, products and trainers. The makeup and practice rooms are well-equipped with proper lights and space. The trainers at the academy also have to undergo rigorous training which includes trainings by international maestros before they are fully qualified to teach at the institute.

Having lost her father at a very young age and having no brother, Mehreen said that she understands how it is to be woman in man’s world and this is what is the driving force behind her multiple social ventures.

“Us women are not weak, we just need to be given a chance. From day one we are told that we are not capable of doing much and are limited in our activities, while the men in our houses are given the freedom to pursue whatever they want.”

The aim and vision behind Mehreen’s diverse and unique academy is simple: to equip the women in Pakistan with the skills and training they need to stand on their own two feet as well as to support those who want to grow and make a difference in the world. Hence, the courses offered by the academy are not only limited to makeup and fashion; students enrolled in the programs are also given social, entrepreneurial and business training also.

Under the umbrella of IFAP, Mehreen has several projects running simultaneously. Her current project is a collaboration with the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) through which 120 girls have been enrolled in the institute and are receiving vocational training free of cost.

When I visited the academy on Mehreen’s invitation I was pleasantly surprised to see the enthusiasm and the energy among the girls. While conversing with them, most of them revealed that they had come from far-flung areas of Lahore, spending a couple of hours commuting every day. However, they said that the time they spent at the academy made them forget their woes and immersed them in a world where they could let themselves free. They were all praises for Mehreen and her team for giving them a platform from where they could grow. I stood and watched them while they practiced and it was heartwarming to see them pour their heart and soul into their work. Upon further investigation, I discovered that most of them had learnt of this program through Facebook and were encouraged by their parents and spouses to apply for the program with the hope that this will help them carve a better future for themselves and their families.

On this project, Mehreen really applauded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for initiating such a project as well as the entire team of the Chief Minister’s Special Monitoring Unit including its head Fatima Zaidi, for seeing the project through and making sure it was a success.

Mehreen’s other projects include collaborations with the Loreal Paris Foundation, the US Consulate and her own NGO by the name iCare. World-renowned makeup brand, Loreal, has been supporting the academy for the past eight years, providing it with products, trainers and certifications. The Loreal Foundation has the Beauty For Better Life (BFBL) project running in 21 countries and runs it in Pakistan through IFAP. All products used in the academy are directly sponsored by the brand, of whom Mehreen is also the official representative here in Pakistan.

The aims and mission of the all the projects are the same: to empower women and equip them with the technical skills and professional training for them to become makeup experts and leaders.

When I asked Mehreen how she balances everything: her modelling, her academy and her family, Mehreen remarked that she loves her work and wouldn’t like her life to be any other way and concluded by saying, “IFAP is my passion, my dream. I always wanted to do something for my society and this is the best way I think I can give.”