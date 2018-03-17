Lt Gen Ghayur Mahmood appointed new colonel commandant of FF Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday appointed Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood as new colonel commandant of the Frontier Force (FF) Regiment.

Both the army chief and former army chief General (r) Raheel Sharif pinned the badges of rank upon Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Later, the COAS addressed Piffer commanding officers and hailed their contributions towards the defence of the country.