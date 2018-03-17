Leaving politics ‘for good’ earlier, Aamir Liaquat all set to join PTI

Leaving politics “for good” earlier, television host and religious scholar Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Saturday announced his return to politics and joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which he said was his “favourite political party”.

The renowned televangelist’s statement was later confirmed by PTI leader Imran Ismail, who while speaking to a private media outlet said that Dr Liaquat on Monday would formally announce his joining at a press conference with PTI chief Imran Khan during the latter’s visit to Karachi.

According to Ismail, Imran Khan himself had granted him the permission to invite Dr Liaquat to join the PTI.

“People of Karachi like Dr Aamir Liaquat and there is a consensus within the party over his inclusion,” said Ismail and added that Dr Liaquat “wasn’t corrupt, unlike many others”.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time that the PTI has announced to formally launch Dr Liaquat as its member.

PTI’s Member National Assembly (MNA) Faisal Javed Khan in 2017 had claimed on social media that Dr Aamir Liaquat would soon be joining the party, however, that never happened.

A press conference that was addressed by the PTI leaders on October 25 – in which Aamir Liaquat’s joining was expected to be announced – was skipped by Dr Liaquat himself.

Aamir Liaquat, 46, came into politics in 2002 as a member of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and also served as the federal minister for religious affairs. He had later parted ways with the party and quit politics after he was detained by the Rangers in the aftermath of an anti-Pakistan tirade delivered by the MQM-P founder.

Since then, he had been hosting shows on different private TV channels. He came to fore once again when the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned him from appearing on national television for “preaching hate”, a decision that was challenged by the Sindh High Court (SHC) but later upheld by the Supreme Court.