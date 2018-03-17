KP govt seals JuD, FIF’s offices; seizes mosques, seminaries

The move came after SECP issues an order barring masses from donating to organisations listed on UNSC list of proscribed organisations.

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Saturday sealed offices of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its humanitarian wing, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FiF) and seized mosques and seminaries of Hafiz Saeed-led foundation.

KP provincial administration, along with police and relevant law enforcement agencies started the operation against the organisation after receiving directions from federal government.

While talking to media, a senior official stated that KP government has sealed off the offices of the foundation, seized three religious schools and two mosques and handed them to Auqaf department to look after their operational matters.

The move came after Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued an order barring masses from donating to organisations listed on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) list of proscribed organisations.

UNSC has put Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), JuD and FiF on its sanctions list. After inclusion of JuD and FIF on UNSC list, the interior ministry had issued orders to the provinces to take action against them.

A JuD official told media that KP government has sealed and seized offices and ambulances of FiF in different districts of the province.

Hafiz Saeed has been repeatedly accused by the US and India of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai Attacks which killed 166 people. For his alleged role in Mumbai attacks, Saeed was declared global terrorist by UN and US.