Imran Khan to address PTI’s social media summit in Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson (PTI) Imran Khan will address his party’s social media summit in Lahore today.

According to reports, Imran will address his party workers and the women convention. He will also meet the party leaders to discuss the rally they have scheduled for April 29.

This would be the second social media summit of PTI.

Prior to this, Imran held a social media summit of his party on March 10 in Islamabad. The party chief plans to arrange a similar gathering in Karachi and Peshawar on March 31 and April 14 respectively.