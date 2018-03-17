ICT police reshuffles SHOs of all police stations

BY BILAL SABRI

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move, SSP Operations Najeebur Rehman Bugvi has reshuffled SHOs of all the police stations of Islamabad.

The SHOs transferred include Bhara Kahu SHO M Arshad, who has been transferred to Nilore, Haq Nawaz Ranjha transferred from Aru Than to Bhara Kahu, Jamshed Khan from Sec Division to Lohi Bher and Mahmood Ahmed has been transferred from Lohi Bher to Than Noon. Moreover, Aslam Kalayar has been transferred from to safe city office, Ibrar Hussain has been transferred from PTS to PS Sihala and SHO Naveed Akbar has been transferred from Sihala to safe city field office.

Furthermore, Inspector Abid Ikram has been transferred from safe city to Shalimar, Tahir Iqbal from Sec Division to PS Ramna, SHO Irshad Ali Abro from Ramna to safe city field, Ashiq Khan from special branch to PS Shams Colony, Mehr Nusrat Ali from PS Shams Colony to safe city field office and Habibur Rehman from PS Kohsar to PS Margalla among others.

The reshuffling was done on the recommendation of a committee constituted by Islamabad IGP under the chairmanship of DIG Operations Waqar Ahmed Chohan, SSP Security Jamil Hashmi, SSP Najeeb Bhagvi, AIG Salman Khan and Asmatullah Junejo.

Sources privy to the development said that the SSP has broken the lobby of SHO’s that held sway over the key police stations of the capital. However, no substantial improvement can be expected since it is a mere reshuffle among a present lot of SHOs.