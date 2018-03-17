Girl kills herself after jirga gives her off as Vani 

A girl killed herself by drinking poison in Ubauro, Ghotki on Saturday after refusing to be made Vani, to pay for her brother’s decision to marry of his own free will.

The girl also poisoned her parents who are said to be in critical condition and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

A jirga had decided that the girl must marry someone from her brother’s in-laws after he married a girl of his choice. The jirga also ordered her brother to pay Rs1 million.

The deceased’s brother, Sarfaraz Sheikh, and Aasia contracted court marriage three months ago. Sheikh said that a local feudal lord summoned a jirga following his marriage to Aasia.

“The jirga asked me to pay Rs1 million and give my sister, Ruby, as Vani to Aasia’s relative,” Sheikh said. He added that despite lodging a complaint with the police, they were not taking action against the jirga.

However, Ubauro DSP said that they’re looking into the incident. “Action will be taken against the suspects as per the law,” he said.