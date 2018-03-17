Formation of interim govt prior general elections a big challenge for PM: Baloch

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that the formation of the interim government prior to the general elections was a major challenge for the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and the chief ministers of the provinces.

Addressing the workers conventions in Lahore on Saturday, Liaqat Baloch said if the government failed to take timely decision in this regard, the elections would be controlled by some other quarters which might have serious consequences.

He said that under the Constitution, it was the responsibility of the government and the concerned institutions to hold general elections within sixty days of the completion of the term of the government.

He said that there was no provision for delaying the elections or any judicial interference in this respect and any martial law or any other supra constitutional step could plunge the country into an un-ending crisis.

Liaqat Baloch said that at present, the local governments were ineffective and powerless while the federal and the provincial governments tried to control the assembly members through the development funds. That was why the members of the assemblies were least interested in legislation and the solution of the people’s problems.

Expressing deep concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country, he alleged that the US and India were trying to destabilise the region. The situation demanded that the national leadership and the state institutions should stand united on the national priorities, he added.