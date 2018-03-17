Fazl says ‘horse-trading’ in Senate polls undermined democratic process

MULTAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman expressed concerns over the way the Senate elections were contested and alleged that opportunists through horse-trading damaged the democratic process in the country.

Talking to media-persons in Multan on Saturday, Fazl said that the alleged horse-trading in Senate elections was regretful as it harmed the masses’ trust in the democratic set up.

Condemning the hurling of shoes on political leaders, he termed it unethical action and warned that no one will be spared if such kind of deed continues.

To a query, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that some powers were working for their vested interests in Senate elections. He suggested that all politicians should work to bring about improvement in Senate election process.

JUI-F central leader Maulana Ghafoor Haideri told reporters said that misunderstandings were being created regarding the JUI-F’s role in the Senate polls and added that the PML-N should take action against its party dissident rather than blaming others.