‘Dubai-like gardens to be established across Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Muhammad Manshaullah Butt on Saturday said the process of selecting sites to create modern flower gardens in all divisional headquarters of Punjab with the cost of Rs301 million had been initiated.

He said that the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and other officials concerned had been assigned the task to make feasibility reports and finalise the locations of these gardens.

“Each garden would consist of at least 2 to 3 acres of land and modern parks as well as gardens of the United Arab Emirates especially Dubai would be considered as models for the project,” said the minister and added that the initiative was aimed at bringing a pleasant change in the outlook of the cities.

He also said the local government officials had been directed to ensure repairing of filtration plants and water supply pipes in their respective areas.