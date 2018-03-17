Cleaning of water tanks started at KMC-run hospitals

KARACHI: Medical and Health Services Department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started cleaning of the underground and overhead water tanks of KMC-run health facilities to provide potable drinking water to patients.

The maintenance work has started at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases, Spencer Eye Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital, Institute of Infection Diseases, Manghopir, Rafiqui Shaheed Hospital, Landhi Medical Complex, and other healthcare centres run by the KMC.

The maintenance of water tanks should be done on regular basis.

Medical & Health Services Senior Director Dr Birbal Genani, while talking to PPI, said that on the directives of the judicial commission on provision clean drinking water, cleaning of underground and overhead tanks have been started.

He said plants or water filter plants will be established in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital with help of Bahria Town Karachi to provide clean drinking water to patients. He further informed that water filter plants will also be set up at other hospitals of the KMC in future.

He said Medical & Health Services Department administration was unable to clean the water tanks on a regular basis in past due to the shortage of funds but now funds are available to maintain water tanks.

Earlier, the visiting patients and their attendants had to drink polluted water due to the unavailability of drinking water in the KMC-run hospitals.