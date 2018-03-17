Candidate with better numbers will become Opp leader, says Sanjrani

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday said that the one with better numbers will become the opposition leader in the Upper House of parliament.

Talking to media persons after visiting the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi, he thanked Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Imran Khan for their cooperation in Senate elections.

Replying to a question, Sanjrani said that he has no idea why Hasil Bizenjo is infuriated over him.

He vowed that he will take forward the standard set by former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani.

“Constitutional powers will be performed efficiently. All the provinces have equal representation in Senate. We will try to work in the best manner,” he said.

Sanjrani also stated that Nawaz Sharif could criticise him as he respects the former premier as an elder.

“We will try to include the separatists in the national circle. Balochistan has improved a lot. The problems of disgruntled Baloch have been solved to a great extent. The remaining will also come on the same page soon,” the newly elected Senate chairman concluded.