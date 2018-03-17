British HC’s ‘Great Debate’ concludes in capital

BY BILAL SABRI

ISLAMABAD: The finalists of debating competitions held across Pakistan’s major cities locked horns in Serena Hotel, Islamabad here on Saturday for the grand finale of the British High Commission’s (BHC) Great Debate competition.

Launched in September, in collaboration with the British Council, the Great Debate competition has provided a unique opportunity to celebrate Pakistan and UK’s shared culture of vibrant discussion. The competition also served as a platform for students to show their talent in the art of debating and to test their skills.

Fourteen winners were selected for the final rounds, and the four honourable judges of the debates included Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Jean Francois Cautain and British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew.

Mohiba Ahmed from Lahore won the competition beating 13 other competitors and was awarded British scholarship of 2,000 pounds. The runner-up Umer Waqas from Gujrat was awarded a scholarship of 1,000 pounds.

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, said that “he was very pleased that the British high commission’s great debate has highlighted the talent among the young people of Pakistan”.

“I believe Pakistan has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape itself to be the kind of country its people want,” he added.

Winning the competition, Mohiba Ahmed said, “I am overjoyed and honoured to have won the competition. It was an intriguing roller coaster ride from the regional round to the final one. I am surely blessed and it was an awesome learning experience. I thank the British High Commission for arranging a fantastic opportunity!”