At least four mortar shells from Iran land in Panjgur

As many as four mortar shells landed in the Pakistani territory on Saturday which were fired by the Iranian side.

Luckily, they did not cause any casualties and damage.

These mortar shells landed in a barren land far away from the population in Parako area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

Security sources, while confirming the incident, said that four mortar shells were fired from the Iranian side; however, no casualties occurred.

Afterwards, Levies personnel visited the site and dispatched a report to the Pangur deputy commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran often fires mortar shells into bordering areas in what officials term clear border violations.