Why is Nawaz Sharif’s name still not on ECL, asks PPP lawmaker in NA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party MNA Naveed Qamar on Friday questioned the procedure for putting someone’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During a National Assembly (NA) session, Qamar said that the names should be put on ECL before [court proceedings] start against them; “why is this policy not being followed in this case?” he asked.

He further said that the double standards regarding the Sharifs “cannot be followed”.

Responding to Qamar, former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said that the policy of putting people’s names on the ECL has changed since back in the day people’s names used to put on the ECL even after “domestic disputes”.

He further said that this decision is now taken by a committee of the Interior Ministry and that the roles of interior secretary and other ministers are now close to zero in this regard. He added that these decisions should be made by the ECL committee on merit after reviewing the recommendations of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Nisar said if the committee has made this decision then the reasons should be presented before the assembly, adding “if the committee has not taken this decision then it is the violation of the same merit which they have mentioned.”

Nisar concluded by saying that if NAB’s recommendations are being ignored “it shows that decisions are being made somewhere else”.