Terrorist awarded 28 years in jail by ATC Sargodha

SARGODHA: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tariq Mehmood Zargham on Friday awarded 28 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in terrorist activities.

The court sources said that on September 21, 2017, Jauhrabad police had conducted a raid at a home at Valley and arrested Sarfraz Ahmad besides recovering a hand grenade and ammunition material from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under terrorism act and presented challans in the court of ATC Sargodha.

The court awarded 28 years rigorous imprisonment and confiscated the property of Sarfraz Ahmad.