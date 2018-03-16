South Waziristan tribal clash kills two, injures six

WANA: At least two people were killed and six others injured in an armed clash between two tribes here on Friday.

Levies sources said that the armed men of two tribes, involved in an old dispute, traded fire in Cheek Khou area of South Waziristan Agency (SWA). Two people were killed and six others were injured in the cross firing.

The injured were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The political administration has registered a case against the armed men of the embattled groups and initiated investigations.