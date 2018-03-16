Sindh governor says higher education crucial for development

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on Friday said that higher education is crucial for development and progress of the province. He was talking to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Vice Chancellor Arshad Salim, who called on him here at Governor House.

Sindh governor said it is a positive sign that SBBU is taking care of discipline, rules, organisations and principles. He said the university provides great facilities to students in research.

He said universities are playing important role in the promotion of higher education in the province. In this regard, the federal government also provides assistance, cooperation and support. He said a bright future can be created only through the promotion of higher education.

He said that students who get higher education in this era of innovation can play a key role in the development of country and nation, while further saying universities should prepare a comprehensive strategy in order to promote research-oriented education within the province.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Arshad Salim briefed Sindh governor about the performance of the university, saying that in addition to curricular and non-curricular activities, the students encouraged for discipline.