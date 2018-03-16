Scholars call for promoting Pakistani languages to achieve national unity

ISLAMABAD: Scholars and academicians on Friday underlined the need of recognising and celebrating the importance of Pakistani languages to keep the national identity high while moving forward on the road to prosperity.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), they said that national unity could be achieved through the promotion of local languages and literature.

The inaugural session was presided over by the AIOU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Shahid Siddiqui, while renowned scholar Professor Dr Fateha Muhammad Malik was the chief guest.

The speakers who delivered a key-note address on the occasion included, Sindh Language Authority Chairman Dr Abdul Ghafoor Mahmood, Urdu Science Board Lahore Director-General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, Pakistani scholar from Maryland, USA, Bina Goindi, Sindhi scholar Hafeez Khan and a Pushto scholar Saleem Raj Khan.

The event, arranged by AIOU’s Department of Pakistani Languages, was attended by a large number of scholars, researchers and academicians from home and abroad. It was part of the university’s regular activities to promote research-based academic work on various issues of national importance.

The speakers, while deliberating upon the topic of ‘Pakistani Language and Colonial Literature’ noted that the British imperialist forces had been perpetuating their hegemony in the sub-continent by using the tool of language and literature.

Professor Fateha was of the view that regional languages had successfully survived and thrived during the colonial rule, while also acting as a strong medium of resistance against the imperialist forces.

He spoke high about the role of Sufi poets in upholding the Islamic traditions and moral values. Their anti-colonial poetry proved most effective in getting rid of foreign domination. He noted that the Sufi poets and scholars had been on the forefront of the movement for establishing an independent Muslim homeland in the sub-continent.

Dr Siddiqui asserted that languages and literature should be used as a tool to promote national cohesion, as well as bring reforms in the society. He said these two methods not only served as a source of communication but had also been used as a powerful instrument in constructing a national identity and shaping social realities.

Speaking about the objectives of the conference, the vice chancellor said it was an attempt on their part to support the national endeavour of promoting peace and harmony among the various ethnic and linguistic groups in the country. He pointed out that AIOU, with 1.3 million students and a wide-infrastructure network, had emerged as a symbol of national integrity.

Dr Siddiqui further said the varsity was fulfilling its national responsibility to influence the young minds to adopt a positive and constructive approach while undertaking the nation-building task.

On the other hand, AIOU Social Sciences Dean Dr Samina Awan and Department of Pakistani Language Chairman Dr Abdullah Jan Abid also spoke on the occasion, highlighting the objectives of the conference. During the working sessions, about 120 research papers would be presented on various aspects of Pakistani languages.