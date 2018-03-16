SC to take up Sindh govt advertising case on Saturday

–Notice issued to Sindh advocate general and Sindh Information Ministry secretary

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has directed to fix the case SMC No.04/2018 on March 17, 2018, Saturday, at the Supreme Court Branch Registry here in regard to advertisements given with pictures of political party leaders for their projection by the Government of Sindh in both the print and electronic media.

Notices have been issued to the Sindh advocate general and Sindh Information Department secretary to apprise the court about all the expenses incurred on such advertisements during the last three months.

The case with regard to such advertisements by the federal and provincial governments was last fixed just days ago on March 13, 2018, at the Principal Seat in Islamabad.