SC seeks report on illegal recruitments in Sindh police

The Karachi registry of Supreme Court on Friday ordered federal and provincial authorities to wrap up and submit report on illegal recruitments by 21 senior police officials in the department.

The larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, also ordered scrutiny of recruitments from eight other districts in Sukkur and Larkana. Sindh police had completed scrutiny of recruitments in 22 districts and had annulled illegal appointments.

Justice Nisar asked authorities concerned to submit the report within the stipulated time or be answerable before the court. The court also ruled that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) AIG should not be removed from his post until the investigation is completed.

In the last hearing, the Sindh advocate general had informed the court that 2,700 police personnel recruited illegally were fired. On Supreme Court’s orders, 1,750 personnel took the National Testing Service (NTS) exam again, of which only 141 candidates passed the test.

Investigation against nine police officials is pending before the Establishment Division while National Accountability Court is also investigating certain senior police officials, the advocate-general added.