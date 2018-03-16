Russian airstrikes in Eastern Ghouta kill at least 31: monitor

DOUMA: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday the death toll from Russian air strikes on the village of Kafr Batna in the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta climbed to at least 31 civilians. More than a 100 were also injured in the strikes.

“There are at least 31 killed in the Russian air strikes including six children,” Rami Abdulrahman, the director of the UK-based war monitor, said.

He said many people were injured and in a critical condition.

The intense fighting in Eastern Ghouta began as Syrian army backed by Russian aircraft launched a fresh offensive in February. More than 1000 civilians have died in the fighting and an estimated 400,000 are trapped in the enclave.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres described Eastern Ghouta as “hell on earth”.