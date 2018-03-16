PTI to organise protest rallies against PIA, PSM privatisation

–Senator Azam Khan Swati formally nominated as party’s candidate for the slot of leader of opposition in Senate

–Party decides to launch a nationwide election campaign from April 29 by holding a large public rally in Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressing concerns over the statement of a representative of the government on the privatisation of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Friday tasked PTI Sindh President Dr Arif Alvi to contact the PIA and Steel Mill Unions and organise protest rallies against the transfer.

The decision to hold the protest rallies was taken at the core committee meeting of the party chaired by PTI chief Imran Khan.

A spokesman of the PTI terming it a matter of national importance said the party made it clear that it won’t accept PIA and steel mill’s privatisation.

He added that it was a very serious matter and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should leave it to the next government.

The spokesman further said the Punjab government was involved in “massive corruption just like the federal government”.

He said that the anti-corruption cell of the PTI had also been directed to reveal corruption scandals in Punjab. “The PTI reiterates its resolve to uproot corruption and in this regard, our anti-corruption cell would keep a check on the development projects of Punjab to reveal the ruling elite’s corruption and hold them accountable before the people,” he added.

Earlier, the meeting also formally nominated Senator Azam Khan Swati as the party’s candidate for the slot of leader of the opposition in Senate.

The meeting took exception to the decision made by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership to nominate its candidate for the opposition leader’s slot without consulting with fellow parties on the opposition benches.

The core committee believed that the PPP’s decision to launch its candidate for the slot would be a major blow to the synergy among the opposition parties and a breach of the political norms.

“Nomination of the opposition leader in the upper house of the parliament is PTI’s right and the newly elected members have to finalize party affiliations till March 22,” the spokesman said.

The PTI, in the meeting, also decided to launch a nationwide election campaign from April 29 by holding a large public rally in Lahore.

In the meeting, the party’s successful membership drive was lauded and central leaders were directed to visit different regions.