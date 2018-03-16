Prominent positions in Pakistan politics given in return for sexual favours: Reham

The former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday claimed that “prominent positions in Pakistan’s political parties were given in return for sexual favours”.

Speaking in an interview with DW, she said that sexual coercion was blatantly used in Pakistani politics and many women had to surrender their political careers if they refused to submit themselves to such requests.

“The government should constitute an independent commission against sexual harassment,” she said and added that the commission should not be linked to any political party.

Replying to question on how the political parties could empower women, the anchor-turned-politician said the selection system for new political leaders should be based on merit. She also termed the current selection system in the political parties a “farce”.

When asked if her upcoming autobiography was going to shed a negative light on Imran Khan, Reham said the book was based on her experiences and journey and it was an honest account.

Denying there was any coincidence that her book was going to be released just before the general elections, she said the policymakers at home could learn from her experiences.

The former wife of the PTI chief said if the elections were going to be held this year, the book would be useful for those who wanted an “insight into Pakistani politics”.

When asked if she had plans of returning to Pakistan, Reham said she couldn’t stay away from her country for long. She also said that she would consider joining a political party if she could bring some change into the lives of the people.