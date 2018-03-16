Police detain two minors in Islamabad: report

ISLAMABAD: The capital police illegally arrested two minors for a couple of days, claiming they were auto-thieves, according to a private media outlet.

The boys, aged 12 and eight, were arrested by local people and they were handed over to the Khanna police for further investigation.

According to the police, the boys the boys had confessed to stealing four motorcycles and that two of the stolen vehicles were recovered from them.

He said they used to dismantle the motorcycles and sell the parts. The police also claim that the boys were then shifted to the Child Protection Centre, Rawalpindi on March 14.

The mother of one of the boys lodged a petition in the Sessions Court East, saying the police arrested her eight-year-old son without reason and detained him in the police station. She said the police denied her requests for releasing the boy.