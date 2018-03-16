QUETTA: There was drama in the Balochistan Assembly on Friday when a member condemned the registration of First Information Report (FIR) against some Pashtun leaders and the opposition leadership was not allowed to respond.

Opposition member from the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Ubaidullah Babit condemned the registration of FIR against Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Chairman Manzoor Pashteen and PkMAP MPA Nawab Ayaz Khan Jogezai. He said that the Pashtun leaders did not say anything objectionable in their speeches and just raised their voice against the atrocities that were being committed against the Pashtuns. He dismissed the idea that Pashtuns were anti-Pakistan.

He said, “Pashtuns don’t need any certificate to prove their loyalty to Pakistan.”

He further said that the Pashtuns would continue to protest within their constitutional limits against the atrocities that were being committed against them.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Zamrak Khan Piralizai then started speaking in response to Babit’s speech and was joined by newly appointed Opposition Leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal.

Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani asked them to sit down because they were speaking without the permission of the chair but they did not comply with her instructions. After a few warnings, their microphones were turned off and they were told that their behaviour was against the decorum of the house.

The speeches continued for a while and later the speaker removed their remarks from the assembly’s records.

Expressing concern over the attitude of some members of the assembly, former Balochistan chief minister Dr Malik Baloch said, “Though this is the forum to speak on such issues, we must honour the ruling of the chair.”