PAF pilots make beautiful formations in sky during rehearsals for Pakistan Day celebrations

Pakistan Airforce pilots on Thursday took part in rehearsals for the upcoming Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23. The pilots made beautiful formations in the sky above Islamabad. Here are few of the captions from rehearsals:

Pakistani jets making a beautiful upward formation during a rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day in Islamabad.

Pakistani jets making a scattering formation during a rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day in Islamabad.

PAF Sherdil teams leave a trail of coloured smoke in the sky while taking part in a rehearsal for Pakistan Day celebrations.

A PAF JF-17 Thunder flys above Pakistan Monument while taking part in a rehearsal for Pakistan Day celebrations.

PAF paratroopers while landing on the ground.