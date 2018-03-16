PA condemns harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly through a unanimously adopted resolution on Friday, condemned incidents of harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India.

Moved by Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rashid, the resolution stated that intimidation of Pakistani diplomats and their families was highly condemnable. It urged the government to register a strong protest with New Delhi.

Earlier, the 28th sitting of the 34th session of the current assembly started an hour and 36 minutes behind its schedule with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During the question-hour, Punjab Special Education Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, replying to queries by the members said the Punjab government was attaching high significance to training manpower and ensuring provision of jobs to the youth.

He said that ample funds had been allocated for the promotion of technical education and vocational training in the current year’s budget.

To a question by a treasury lawmaker Muhammad Arshad Malik, the minister said that quality food was being provided to students studying in Sahiwal’s special educational institutions.

Answering questions regarding his department, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Hassan Riaz said a mechanism had been placed to monitor the duty rosters of doctors appointed in public sector hospitals.

“The doctors are allowed to do private practice if it does not affect their duties in the government hospitals,” he added.

The house did not take up legislative business appearing on the agenda, and members of opposition staged a brief walk-out against specialised healthcare and medical education parliamentary secretary’s behaviour.

On completion of the day’s agenda, the chair prorogued the sitting sine die.