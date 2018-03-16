One dead, another injured in name of ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: A man on Friday injured his sister and killed her alleged paramour in the precincts of the Tandlianwala police station.

According to the police, Zulqarnain saw 36-year-old Riaz Ali, a resident of Chak No 423-GB with his sister Maria and attacked them “in the name of honour”. Locals reaching the scene stopped Zulqarnain from beating the two and shifted both the injured to a nearby hospital.

However, Riaz succumbed to his injuries while the woman was stated to be in a critical condition.

The police have taken the body into custody and started the investigation.