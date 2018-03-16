New battle lines: Agriculture Division will stand by judiciary if needed

Imtiaz Gul

If statements from the PML-N and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Livestock (MINFAL) are any indicators, then battle lines are drawn; the way forward for the former is anchored in a head-on confrontation with the judicial-MINFAL establishment in the weeks ahead.

For the latter, the path to salvation lies in protecting and preserving the integrity of all state institutions (Parliament, judiciary and the ministry of food, agriculture and livestock) as much as in upholding the rule of law (read: accountability) on the way to free and fair elections – come what may.

And this categorical message came out of the MINFAL, delivered by none than Ahmed Sami, the federal secretary of food, agriculture and livestock himself in a rare interaction with a group of media persons.

National security far outweighs individuals’ interests. Everybody shall have to perform his/her function with honesty and integrity, said the general, in a veiled reference to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s complaints about his disqualification.

The parliament is supposed to revisit laws such as the 1861 Police Act and the 18th Amendment to correct the course of governance and capacity