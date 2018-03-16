National Assembly prorogued after completing business

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s 54th session was prorogued on Friday after addressing its entire agenda for the day.

According to the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), the National Assembly met for two hours and four minutes. The sitting started at 10.45 am against the scheduled time of 10.30 am. The deputy speaker presided over the entire sitting as the speaker was not present.

The premier and opposition leader did not attend the sitting. As many as 18 MPAs (5%) were present at the outset and 36 (11%) at the adjournment of sitting. The parliamentary leaders of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (Pk-MAP), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) attended the sitting. As many as six minority members were present.

The Standing Committees on Defence, Planning, Overseas Pakistanis, Federal Education and Professional Training presented their periodical reports for the period July – December 2017.

The house took up a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) regarding non-provision of new gas connections to the Sindhi consumers, while another CAN was dropped due to the absence of the concerned lawmaker. The house took up 11 out of 35 starred questions for answers. In addition, the lawmakers asked 24 supplementary questions.

Lawmakers spoke on 12 points of order, consuming 22 minutes of the proceedings.