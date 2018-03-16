Malala sponsored school begins operations in Shangla

SHANGLA: The school constructed by Nobel prize money donated by recipient Malala Yousufzai, in Shangla, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has opened its doors to students and begun operations in the valley.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner, Malala took to Twitter to congratulate students of the school on their first day on Thursday. Malala established the school through the Malala Fund to enable all girls of the district to get a quality education.

“Congratulations to students at KKF Model School in Shangla on your first day! I was proud to give my Nobel Prize money to help build this school for girls in my home community. Thank you”, Malala tweeted.

Congratulations to students at KKF Model School in Shangla on your first day! I was proud to give my @NobelPrize money to help build this school for girls in my home community. Thank you @MalalaFund, @Aman_Foundation, @TheBigHeartUAE & @susanmccaw. pic.twitter.com/HF4vsSdNpp — Malala (@Malala) March 15, 2018

Similarly, on Jan 16, the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), in cooperation with the Malala Fund donated US$700,000 to build a girls’ school in Pakistan.

The school is being constructed in Swat Valley, Yousafzai’s home district and will open its doors to 350 girls in its 11 classrooms once completed.

The donation covers half the project’s financial needs and will be used to build classrooms, science and computer labs, staff rooms, principal’s room, a reception area and playground facilities. The school will also have a library, laboratory, an activity hall, and accommodation for female teachers from remote areas.